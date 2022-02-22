Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.75 and last traded at $103.60. 16,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 797,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

