Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.97. Qumu shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 23,754 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qumu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Qumu by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

