QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Financial Review

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -1.58% N/A -4.30% MJ 654.29% 93.25% 37.01%

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuoteMedia and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than MJ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.25 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A MJ $820,000.00 21.80 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

