Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.220 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 1,486,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

