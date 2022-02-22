Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $768-778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.97 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.220 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 1,486,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

