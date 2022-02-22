Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 38403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research firms recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

