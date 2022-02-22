Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 38403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
Several research firms recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
