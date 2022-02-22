Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 1,967,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Radian Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Radian Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Radian Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

