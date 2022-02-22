Rage Fan Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $365,722.17 and approximately $4,214.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

