Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $82.34 million and $3.69 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00008001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,120,926 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

