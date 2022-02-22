Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,015,547 shares.The stock last traded at $128.49 and had previously closed at $126.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 139,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $17,916,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

