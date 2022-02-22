Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Range Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

