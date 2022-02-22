Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Range Resources (RRC)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.