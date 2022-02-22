Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. 470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

