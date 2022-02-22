Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. 470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
