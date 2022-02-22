Rarible Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.63 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and $2.63 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00018131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108426 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,072,205 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

