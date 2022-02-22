Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,752 ($23.83) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,907.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,943.73.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

