Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Tops $744,702.81 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $744,702.81 and approximately $1,260.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,929.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.14 or 0.06984367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00283501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.30 or 0.00778553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00398251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00222714 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,492,680 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.