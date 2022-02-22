Raydium (RAY) Price Down 27.9% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $226.49 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,543,232 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

