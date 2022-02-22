Raymond James Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $95.00 Price Target

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been given a $95.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.