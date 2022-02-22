Raymond James Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $95.00 Price Target

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been given a $95.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

