Raymond James Boosts Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target to C$6.00

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OPS traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,793. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

