Raymond James Cuts Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target to C$29.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,941. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
