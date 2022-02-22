Raymond James Cuts Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target to C$29.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,941. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

