Raymond James Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $47.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
