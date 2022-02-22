Raymond James Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $47.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

