Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Raymond James worth $58,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

