Raymond James Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

