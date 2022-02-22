Raymond James Trims Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Target Price to C$14.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 20,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

