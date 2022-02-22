Raymond James Trims Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Target Price to $25.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

