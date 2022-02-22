Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $533,223.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

