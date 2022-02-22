RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.39% of RCM Technologies worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Several research analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

