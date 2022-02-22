Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.94

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.94 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.53). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.74 ($0.54), with a volume of 63,792 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £71.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.