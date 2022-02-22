Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.54

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 116836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

