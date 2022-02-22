Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of RLGY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. Realogy has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 221,371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,343,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

