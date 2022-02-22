RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 39874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get RealReal alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $740.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,788 shares of company stock worth $1,057,624. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.