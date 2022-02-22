Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84 to $3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

Shares of O traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.