Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.84 to $3.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.