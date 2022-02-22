Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.94. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 216,792 shares traded.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.