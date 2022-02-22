Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,747.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $20,747.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00304606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005604 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.01228777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.