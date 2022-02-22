Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victory Capital (VCTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

2/22/2022 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

2/16/2022 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

2/15/2022 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00.

2/14/2022 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VCTR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. 11,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

