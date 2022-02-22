Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU):

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00.

2/4/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

1/5/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Shares of BBU stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

Get Brookfield Business Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.