Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

2/22/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$167.00 to C$169.00.

2/15/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00.

1/19/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$140.00.

12/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$154.00.

BMO stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$146.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.10 and a one year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

