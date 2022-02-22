Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.70 ($4.20) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.15 ($3.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.25 ($3.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/4/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.25 ($3.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.50 ($2.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

