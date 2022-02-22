Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2022 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$117.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$108.00 to C$109.00.

2/15/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

TSE NA traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$102.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,309. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$75.32 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.85.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,489.43. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

