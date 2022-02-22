Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/18/2022 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$117.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$108.00 to C$109.00.
- 2/15/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00.
TSE NA traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$102.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,309. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$75.32 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.85.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,489.43. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
