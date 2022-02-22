Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR):

2/10/2022 – Paycor HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

2/4/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $28.00.

PYCR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

