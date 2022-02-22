Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

2/22/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $118.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $81.00 to $75.00.

1/14/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $83.00.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

