Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.97

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $17.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 640,800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.36) to GBX 7,800 ($106.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.