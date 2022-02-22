Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $0.96. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 539,981 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34.
About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.
