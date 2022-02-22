Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $0.96. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 539,981 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

