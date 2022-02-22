RED Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,085.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. RED has a market cap of $450,563.65 and $13,085.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00280563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002105 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

