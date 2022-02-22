Redbox (RDBX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX):

2/7/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $13.00.

2/4/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00.

2/3/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00.

2/2/2022 – Redbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/18/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $18.00.

1/6/2022 – Redbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/3/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $16.00.

12/29/2021 – Redbox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 1.90. 19,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.59. Redbox has a 1-year low of 1.82 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

Get Redbox alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.