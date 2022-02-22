Refinable Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $703,335.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.62 or 0.06878204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.01 or 1.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049625 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.