REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.11

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 465792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

