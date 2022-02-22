Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 5,260 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 233.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.04. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

