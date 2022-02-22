Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 6,576 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $323,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,872 shares of company stock valued at $133,170,830. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

