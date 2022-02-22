Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 3,539 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.12. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

